Payment Envelopes Stolen from HELCO Drop Box

By Big Island Now
December 21, 2018, 1:40 PM HST (Updated December 21, 2018, 1:40 PM)
Hawai‘i Electric Light Company is investigating the theft of envelopes from a payment drop box outside its main office at 1200 Kīlauea Ave. in Hilo.

Video surveillance shows a man prying the box open late Friday evening, Dec. 14, 2018.

Customers who made a drop box payment at the Kīlauea Avenue location between 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, and 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, are asked to call Customer Service at (808) 969-6999 to check the status of your payment.

The company is working with authorities to investigate the incident.

As a reminder, customers should not place cash payments in the drop box.

For other payment options, visit www.hawaiielectriclight.com. For customers’ convenience, there are more than 20 Western Union Payment Centers across Hawai‘i Island. Go online for payment center locations.

