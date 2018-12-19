Walmart Donates 1,428,000 Pounds of Food in Hawai‘i

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have made grants and donated more than 1,428,000 pounds of food to local Hawai‘i food pantries and nonprofits helping fight hunger during fiscal year 2018.

The food donations and hunger relief support are part of Walmart’s overall $2.8 million in cash and in-kind contributions to Hawai‘i nonprofits during FY18 to support communities where it operates, the company announced on Dec. 19, 2018.

“Hunger is often a hidden and quiet crisis, a majority of those hungry will never say, ‘I’m hungry,” said Ron Mizutani, president and CEO of Hawai‘i Foodbank. “But the reality is one in eight people in Hawai‘i goes to bed hungry every night. We cannot do what we do without the support of businesses like Walmart. What Walmart contributes annually to address hunger in Hawaii is absolutely phenomenal and life-changing. They are difference makers!”

Walmart is uniquely positioned to support organizations on the front lines in the fight against hunger and to create opportunities so people can live better. In Hawaii, Walmart’s contributions during FY18 include:

1,428,886 pounds of food donated, which is the equivalent of 1,190,000 meals*

More than 1,000 hours of local volunteer services performed by local Walmart associates

Hunger donations in Hawai‘i are one piece of the $2.8 million in total cash and in-kind contributions to local Hawaii nonprofits

“At Walmart, we are committed to help fight hunger in our local communities,” said Lance McAlister, Hawai‘i market manager for Walmart. “It’s our mission to create opportunities so people can live better through the grants and in-kind donations we provide to local organizations or through our Walmart associates and their community volunteer efforts.”

The Walmart Foundation supports organizations by awarding grants that have a long-lasting, positive impact on communities across the U.S. In addition, Walmart U.S. stores, clubs and distribution centers award cash grants to support local nonprofits. The Walmart Foundation also provides funds for equipment, trucks and logistical expertise to support nonprofit organizations extend their reach and impact and help those in need.