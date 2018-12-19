Many Hawai‘i Post Offices Will Close Early on Christmas Eve

Some Post Offices in Hawai‘i will be closing their retail lobbies at noon on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24. The Big Island Post Offices are:

Captain Cook

Hilo

Hilo Downtown

Honoka‘a

Kamuela

Kea‘au

Kealakekua

Mountain View

The Pahala Post Office will be open on Christmas Eve but will close at 2 p.m.

All other Post Offices across the state will maintain their normal Monday hours of operation. Mail delivery to homes, businesses and PO Boxes will not be affected by these retail operation changes.

Revised hours will be posted at each affected Post Office; commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Entry Units for specific information regarding their holiday hours of operation.

All Post Offices will be closed Dec. 25 and will reopen and resume regular operations on Dec. 26. All Post Offices will maintain their normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31. Post Offices will be closed Jan. 1 and will reopen and resume regular operations on Jan. 2.