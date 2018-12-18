Hawai‘i Helicopter Association Achieves Major Milestones

The Hawai‘i Helicopter Association (HHA), a nonprofit organization that represents the state’s helicopter industry, has achieved several major milestones in its first year, ensuring responsible

helicopter operations and best practices statewide. This includes:

The launch in February of the third-party PlaneNoise database, a leading resource for airports nationwide in tracking and responding to community feedback. Each inquiry to Hawai‘i’s PlaneNoise website or hotline is reviewed by an HHA representative and compiled into a monthly report that shows the location, type of comment, number of distinct households, and total comments received. Feedback is received via HawaiiHelicopterAssociation.org or the Plane Noise hotline at (808) 639-5566, and shared with operators, legislators, regulatory agencies and other stakeholders.

administered by Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and includes the input of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and community members. The committee held its first meeting in October to evaluate commentary received in an August public forum for Island of Hawai‘i communities with noise concerns. The continued focus on enhancing Fly Neighborly policies, which include operator commitments to meet and exceed Hawai‘i’s regulatory and safety standards, vary flight paths, measure flight path noise, fly above and beyond altitude requirements, and follow all Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) and FAA regulations.

Providing volunteer assistance with relief efforts in communities affected by Kaua‘i’s historic flooding in April and increased volcanic activity on the Island of Hawai‘i, such as the donation of equipment, flight time, volunteer personnel and other donations to those in need.

“Our members are working collaboratively with communities, legislators, stakeholders, regulatory agencies, and others to ensure that Hawai‘i’s helicopter operations adhere to the highest possible standards,” said Nicole Vandelaar Battjes, chairman and president of HHA. “We are looking forward to continued participation in the Island of Hawai‘i roundtable, as well as supporting PlaneNoise, Fly Neighborly and community outreach efforts in the coming year.”

HHA founding member companies include Air Maui, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters, Hawai‘i Helicopters, Hawai‘i Pacific Aviation, Island Helicopters, Jack Harter Helicopters, Novictor Helicopters, Paradise Helicopters, Safari Helicopters and Sunshine Helicopters.

About the Hawai‘i Helicopter Association

Affiliated with Helicopter Association International (HAI) and in partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), the Hawai‘i Helicopter Association (HHA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization founded in 2017 by the state’s leading providers of air tours, special charters and utility flights. The association’s ten member companies represent more than 700 families and over $100 million in economic activity across Hawai‘i. The HHA works with community, legislative, regulatory and industry stakeholders to ensure responsible helicopter operations and best practices statewide. For more information go online.