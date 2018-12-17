HPD Searching for 44-Year-Old Wanted Man

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department reports that the Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Banyan Saburo Hanato, a 44-year-old male who frequents the Hōlualoa and Hōnalo areas.

He is wanted on a $20,000 Warrant of Arrest for Revocation, Modification of Probation Conditions.

Hanato is described as 5-feet-6-inches, approximately 150 pounds, black hair, with a distinguishable scar on his right chest and multiple tattoos on his left upper arm, left wrist, left hand and fingers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Aron Tomota at (808) 747-3591 or at the police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.