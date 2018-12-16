Maunakea Speaker Series Hosting Presentation on Arthropods

The Maunakea Speaker Series closes out its 2018 monthly scholar-focused series on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, starting at 7 p.m. at the UH Hilo Science and Technology Building room #108 with a presentation on both the common and the unique arthropods found on Maunakea.

Dr. Jesse Eiben has identified hundreds of species of insects during a five-year baseline arthropod biodiversity assessment in the UH Maunakea Science Reserve. Join us as Dr. Eiben shares some amazing stories of the unique species that have evolved and adapted over hundreds of thousands of years of ‘mountain-shaping’ geological and climatological changes on Maunakea.

Dr. Eiben has been documenting arthropod diversity and assisting with conservation planning on Maunakea since 2005. He has both mentored graduate students and continues to collaborate with a wide variety of conservation and land management specialists to better understand and advise managers regarding the unique natural resources in the subalpine and alpine stone desert on Maunakea. He currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Applied Entomology at UH Hilo, College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Management teaching entomology and animal science courses while conducting research with undergraduate and graduate students.

For more information visit online malamamaunakea.org or call (808) 933-0734.