December 16, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 16 at 3:26AM HST until December 17 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the evening.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Dry and pleasant conditions associated with high pressure will hold into the start of the upcoming week. Trade winds will gradually trend down through Monday, potentially becoming light enough for land and sea breeze conditions for a brief period late Monday through early Tuesday for some portions of the state as a weak cold front approaches and moves into the area. The front is forecast to quickly advance down the island chain late Tuesday through Wednesday, bringing increasing rain chances. Gusty northerly winds along with drier and cooler conditions will follow Wednesday through Thursday. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern will be possible Friday into next weekend.

