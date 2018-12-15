Hawai‘i Electric Light Proposes 3.4% Rate Increase

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, proposed an increase of Hawai‘i Island base rates to help pay for rising operating costs, including the use of new tools to modernize the grid and continue a comprehensive vegetation management plan to reduce outages.

Rate reviews are required by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) every three years.

The request is for a 3.4% increase in revenues, or $13.4 million over revenues at current effective rates. If approved, a typical residential bill for 500 kilowatt-hours on Hawai‘i Island would increase by $8.21 a month. Any increase would likely not take effect until late 2019.

Until the Kīlauea eruption shut down, the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) facility, Hawai‘i Island led the state in the use of renewable energy, increasing from 35% in 2010 to 63% in the first quarter of 2018. Even without PGV, Hawai‘i Electric Light continues to be a renewable energy leader, with wind, hydroelectricity and solar generating nearly half the island’s electricity.

Part of the proposed rate increase will help pay for continued improvements to the power grid to help integrate even more renewable resources while improving reliability. More than 12,000 customers now have private rooftop solar.

Other work includes: