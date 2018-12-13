December 13, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued December 13 at 3:30AM HST until December 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east southeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Looking Ahead

Breezy to locally windy trade winds will continue today with decreasing shower activity across the state. A drier trade wind weather pattern will continue through the weekend with slowly decreasing trade wind speeds through Saturday. Light winds are forecast on Sunday and Monday with land and sea breezes developing. A shallow cold front drifts through the islands from Tuesday night into Wednesday with trade winds returning, and elevated showers mainly over windward and mountain slopes.

