Dam Evacuation Zone Info & Maps Now Available Online

The updated Dam Inventory Management System is now available online with access to dam evacuation zone maps. DLNR and county emergency management and civil defense agencies across the state combined efforts in the creation of these maps.

“Anyone who wants to check to see if they are in a county dam evacuation zone can check on this site and also view dam evacuation zone maps for specific dams around Hawai‘i,” explained Edwin Matsuda, flood control & dam safety section head, with the DLNR Engineering Division. “DLNR oversees the state’s dam safety program and has been working closely with the counties to develop these maps in case of an incident at one of Hawai’i’s regulated dams.”

Anyone who wants to see if they live in a dam evacuation zone should visit the DLNR’s Flood Hazard Assessment Tool, enter their address and view the dam evacuation zone information in the parcel report (The dam’s Inventory ID number will be indicated in the report). You can also visit the State’s Dam Inventory Management System, select a dam and open its associated County evacuation zone map by clicking on the button “evacuation map.