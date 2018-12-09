December 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 09 at 3:28AM HST until December 09 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. North northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 79. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Very windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 71. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Very windy, with an east wind 34 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 78. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 62. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Looking Ahead

Rather brisk trade winds will prevail through the week, with showers focusing over windward and mountain areas while reaching the lee areas of the smaller islands at times.

