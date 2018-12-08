December 08, 2018 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 08 at 3:31AM HST until December 09 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 63. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 47. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 61. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Looking Ahead

Trades are expected to remain strong through early next week as high pressure builds north of the state in the wake of a weakening front. A band of showers along and ahead of the front will continue to impact Oahu and Maui County today, then the Big Island tonight through Sunday as the front advances down the island chain. A secondary band of moisture is forecast to drop south over Kauai and Oahu Sunday night into Monday, which will lead to increasing rain chances once again, especially for windward and mauka locations. Strong trades are forecast to briefly trend down around midweek as a front passes to the north, then strengthen once again through the second half.

