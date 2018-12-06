Isaac Hale Beach Park Reopens

The Department of Parks and Recreation will open the gate at the Isaac Hale Beach Park at noon on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

A blessing will be held at 1 p.m.

The Department of Public Works will open the emergency road to the Isaac Hale Beach Park at noon for access into the park.

Be advised you must use Highway 130 to Kalapana and then take Highway 137 north to reach Isaac Hale Beach Park. Both Highway 132 and Pohoiki Road remain closed to all traffic.

Respect private property in the area.