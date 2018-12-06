Kailua-Kona Man Dies as Result of Single-Vehicle Crash

A 70-year-old Kailua-Kona man died from his injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening Dec. 5, 2018, on Ane Keohokalole Highway at the intersection with Manawalea Street in Kailua-Kona.

The identification of the victim is still pending.

Responding to a 6:13 p.m. call, police determined that a 2007 Toyota pickup truck had been traveling south on Ane Keohokalole Highway when it was involved in a collision with the 70-year-old male who was walking within the roadway of the southbound lane of travel. The male party sustained critical injuries from the collision and was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Dec. 5, at 6:47 p.m.

The operator of the Toyota pickup, a 36-year-old Kailua-Kona man was not injured and was later released pending further investigation.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 29th traffic fatality this year compared to 31 at this time last year.