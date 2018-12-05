Upside Down Hawaiian Flag Placed on Top of Fissure 8

A upside down Hawaiian flag has been placed on the top of Fissure 8.

Flying the flag upside down normally symbolizes a “nation in distress” and a sign of protest to the American government.

The following video was posted by Hawai‘i Aerial Visions LLC, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018:

Note that Hawai‘i County maintains a closure of the entire flow field and the vents and prohibits access to the area unless authorized through Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.