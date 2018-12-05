AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Upside Down Hawaiian Flag Placed on Top of Fissure 8

By Big Island Now
December 5, 2018, 10:37 PM HST (Updated December 5, 2018, 11:16 PM)
×

A upside down Hawaiian flag has been placed on the top of Fissure 8.

A upside down flag has been placed on Fissure 8. Click to enlarge. PC: Hawai‘i Aerial Visions

Flying the flag upside down normally symbolizes a “nation in distress” and a sign of protest to the American government.

The following video was posted by Hawai‘i Aerial Visions LLC, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018:

Note that Hawai‘i County maintains a closure of the entire flow field and the vents and prohibits access to the area unless authorized through Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments