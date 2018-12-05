Upside Down Hawaiian Flag Placed on Top of Fissure 8

Upside Down Hawaiian Flag Placed on Top of Fissure 8December 5, 2018, 10:37 PM HST (Updated December 5, 2018, 11:16 PM)
A upside down Hawaiian flag has been placed on the top of Fissure 8.
Flying the flag upside down normally symbolizes a “nation in distress” and a sign of protest to the American government.
The following video was posted by Hawai‘i Aerial Visions LLC, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018:
Note that Hawai‘i County maintains a closure of the entire flow field and the vents and prohibits access to the area unless authorized through Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.