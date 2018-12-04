Santa Claus returns to Queens’ MarketPlace, with free photo ops through Dec. 22, and holiday entertainment to make the season bright.

Families are invited to bring their keiki and their cameras to meet Mr. Claus by the Clock Tower (between Island Gourmet Markets and Romano’s Macaroni Grill) where Santa’s helpers will assist with photos in a festive setting. Afterwards, shoppers can enjoy a stroll along the mall’s holiday decorations, pick up a snack, or sit down and relax over dinner.

“We’re so happy to welcome Santa back to Queens’ MarketPlace to share some holiday spirit—and aloha spirit too—with the keiki and their families,” said Hanna Bree, marketing and special events manager. “I just hope he takes some time for himself, to go to the beach, maybe play some golf, or take Mrs. Claus out for the evening.”

Live music, special performances, hula, movies and more (see schedule below) make for happy holiday memories. Events are free and all are welcome. For more information, go online or call (808) 886-8822.

Queens’ MarketPlace Holiday Events:

Wednesday, Dec. 5, pictures with Santa, 5–8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7, pictures with Santa, 5–8 p.m. Hula performance by ‘Alohi Polynesian Dance Academy at the Coronation Pavilion, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8, pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Live music by Maluhia at the Coronation Pavilion, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15, free mini concert by the Johnny Shot Band, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16, pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Dec. 17–21, pictures with Santa, 5–8 p.m. daily

Saturday, Dec. 22, pictures with Santa, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., with live music by Ben Kaili. Special performance by Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy’s handbell choir at the Coronation Pavilion, 5 p.m. Free movie under the stars, “The Incredibles 2” at the Coronation Pavilion, at dusk, about 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 25, Mele Kalikimaka!

Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Beach Resort has earned a reputation among visitors and kama‘āina as “the gathering place of the Kohala Coast,” full of shopping opportunities, services and great food, along with entertainment and arts programs, the island’s first luxury movie theatre/bistro, and large-scale concerts in Waikoloa Bowl at Queens’ Gardens.