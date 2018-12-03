Cannabis Provider Changes Brand Name

Lau Ola LLC, a medical cannabis provider, reports that beginning Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, the company will operate under the new brand name of Big Island Grown (B.I.G.) Dispensaries. The new name localizes what the company is doing, and the rebrand will allow the company to be recognized on a global scale for quality product/medicine and medical research.

“Our company is deeply rooted in local and sustainable agriculture and we wanted our name and brand to reflect that,” said Dylan Shropshire, chief production officer and a member of the Board of Directors. “This rebrand can help us reach our goal of becoming the best cannabis company in Hawai‘i and recognized on a global scale for “clean”, reliable, lab-tested cannabis medicine that is of the highest quality. Hawai‘i is considered a healing destination and Big Island Grown Dispensaries will contribute to the better health and well-being of the community.”

Rebranding as Big Island Grown, or B.I.G., provides opportunities for growth in the future. From creating sub-brands to retail merchandise, the company has limitless growth potential and has positioned itself to become the premier cannabis provider in Hawai‘i.

Additionally, the company has adopted a new tagline: “Farm to Patient.” This reflects the company’s goal of educating patients on where and how their medicine is made.

“Even though we have a new name and new look, our mission, vision and values remain the same,” added Shropshire. “We will continue to be the foremost provider of premium medical cannabis while adopting environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable business practices that contribute to the well-being of our patients, our community and our island.”

Lau Ola has secured three dispensary locations in Hilo, Kona and Waimea. These retail locations are expected to be operational by the beginning of the new year.

About Big Island Grown Dispensaries

Big Island Grown Dispensaries is a Big Island based medical cannabis provider. Our focus is on providing the highest quality cannabis medicine patients can depend on, and healthcare providers can have confidence in their patients consuming. We are absolutely dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience.