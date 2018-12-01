Gov. Ige Signs 5th Emergency Proclamation for Big Island Eruption

Gov. David Ige signed a fifth supplementary emergency proclamation relating to the volcanic activity and lava flows in the Puna District of Hawai‘i County.

The fifth supplementary proclamation extends the authority to spend state funds as appropriated for quick and efficient action to protect the health, safety and welfare of Hawai‘i County residents.

This proclamation also provides additional time for Puna Geothermal Venture to re-establish, or begin to reestablish, the regulatory framework under which it is required to operate.

Gov. Ige signed the initial emergency proclamation on May 3, when the latest Kīlauea eruption began. He signed the first supplementary proclamation on June 5, the third on Aug. 3, and the fourth on Oct. 2.

The current disaster emergency relief period continues until Dec. 29, 2018