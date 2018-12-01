Flag Order Issued in Tribute to President Bush

At the direction of the president of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, beginning immediately for 30 days, in honor and tribute to the memory of President George H.W. Bush and as an expression of public sorrow.

The 41st president of the United States passed away at age 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

“President Bush lived a life of service to our nation, from a combat plane to the halls of Congress and the White House,” said Gov. David Ige. “As we pay tribute to his leadership, let us vow to serve our communities, our state and our nation with the same spirit. Dawn and I send our heartfelt aloha to the entire Bush family,”

The president’s proclamation can be found here.