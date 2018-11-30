November 30, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A cold front will move into Kauai and Oahu this morning with southwest winds switching to northwest after frontal passage. Doppler radar shows frequent showers are moving into Kauai with numerous showers in the Kauai Channel heading for Oahu. The cold front will weaken as it moves into Maui County later tonight into Saturday morning. Elevated showers activity will linger over Maui, and Hawaii County into Sunday morning. A brief period of northerly winds will bring drier and cooler air into the western half of the state on Sunday. Moderate to breezy trade winds return for much of the week with enhanced windward and mountain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

