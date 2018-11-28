Hilton Waikoloa Replaces Plastic Water Bottles

At the beginning of October 2018, the Hilton Waikoloa Village began its program to eliminate complimentary plastic water bottles in its 248-room MAKAI tower.

In 2017, MAKAI guests consumed nearly 200,000 plastic bottles of complimentary water.

At the beginning of the month, housekeeping began replacing bottled water with 16-ounce MAKAI- branded, tamper-proof, refillable water bottles.

Two bottles were placed in each room; additional bottles can be purchased from housekeeping or in the resort lobby for $6 each.

The resort’s engineering department installed bottle filling stations on each floor next to the ice machines, where guests have an unlimited supply of fresh cool filtered water 24/7.

The refillable bottles can be conveniently placed on resort nightstands or taken to the pool, beach, out on tour or on shopping trips.

This program does not affect the Honors G&D complimentary water which will continue at the front desk.

The resort is the first on the Island of Hawai‘i to implement an initiative which results in this type of substantial environmental benefit. In January of this year, the hotel began its “Last Straw” initiative, demonstrating Hilton’s mission to create a positive impact in our communities, both locally and globally.

Hilton Waikoloa Village is located at 69-425 Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa on Hawai‘i Island.

For more information, call (808) 886-2896 or (808) 886 1234, ext. 2512; or go online.