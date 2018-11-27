HELCO Volunteers Remove Damaged Poles at BGCBI

Employees from Hawaiʻi Electric Light Co. and other community organizations volunteered their time to help remove 11 old poles from the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island’s Hilo Club’s baseball fields in October 2018.

BGCBI installed the poles and equipment to light the fields many years ago. Over time, termite and dry rot damage posed a safety concern for the organization.

The cost for removal was estimated at $70,000.

As a struggling nonprofit, BGCBI could not afford the cost of removal.

Hawai’i Electric Light employees Tad Araki, Chris Chun-Hoon, Peter Grace, Mike Kameoka, Kerry Kanakaole, Owen Kaneshiro, Garner Kelii, Joshua Lau, Bryan Lum, Dane Souza, Kyle Sugi, Jason Tanaka and Kevin Waltjen turned out in force to remove the deteriorating poles and equipment to make the fields safe for our keiki.

These volunteers generously gave up their Saturday to keep the area safe for youth activities. They worked non-stop for many hours in often torrential rains, using special equipment to safely remove the poles and prevent the equipment from leaking oil.

Hawaiʻi Electric Light volunteers were supported by other community volunteers, along with BGCBI Board members and staff.

In addition to donating their time, Hawaiʻi Electric Light has contributed $100,000 to BGCBI’s Nutritional Supplementation Program, which provides daily healthy meals or snacks to youth members at all BGCBI club sites.

BGCBI thanks Hawai‘i Electric Light Co. for its ongoing support and all who donated their Saturday to keep the Hilo Club grounds a safe and fun place for community youth.