‘Hikianalia’ Returning to Hawai‘i

After a three-month voyage across the Pacific Ocean and down the coast of California, Hikianalia is returning to Hawaiʻi. The voyaging canoe departed Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at 2 p.m. (PST) from the Maritime Museum of San Diego and is expected to arrive back in Honolulu in early to mid-December. Under the guidance of navigator Bruce Blankenfeld, the crew for the last leg of the Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage includes lead captain Kaniela Lyman-Mersereau, co-captain Jason Patterson and navigator Haunani Kane.

Hikianalia departed Honolulu on Aug. 18, 2018, and made landfall at Half Moon Bay, California on Sept. 10, 2018. While in California, the canoe made stops in San Francisco, Sausalito, Ventura County, Redondo Beach, Catalina Island and Orange County before making a final stop in San Diego. Each stop began with an arrival ceremony hosted by the indigenous and local communities of the area. The crew held public presentations, school visits and dockside canoe tours to share the history and legacy of Polynesian voyaging and the mission of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.