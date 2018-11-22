The County of Hawai‘i announces Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events will be held between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at the Hilo Recycling and Transfer Station.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) Recycling and Transfer Station.

The County of Hawai‘i’s Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events, at no charge to the public, so households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both public health and the environment.

These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, nonprofit agency, or farm wastes are not allowed. No electronic waste and no tires will be accepted.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent lights, and pesticides. Latex paint will be accepted at the Hilo and Kona events for reuse. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste, go online. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling.

If you are unable to attend the Hilo or Kona HHW collection events, the next scheduled collection events will be on March 2, 2019, in Waimea, and on March 3, 2019, in Pāhoa.

If you have any questions regarding these Household Hazardous Waste collection events, contact Chris Chin-Chance, Recycling Specialist with the Department of Environmental Management, at (808) 961-8554, or recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us.