Big Island Man Wanted for Questioning in Sexual Assault Investigation

By Big Island Now
November 21, 2018, 10:38 AM HST (Updated November 21, 2018, 10:38 AM)
Matthew Antonio Perry. HPD photo.

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Matthew Antonio Perry, who is wanted for questioning relative to a sexual assault investigation.

Perry does not have a permanent address and is known to stay in his van in various locations between Kona and Ka‘ū.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact Detective Sharlotte T. Bird at (808) 326-4646, ext. 278, or email Sharlotte.Bird@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

 

