Operation Christmas Child in Full Swing

With the holidays fast approaching, the police officers have been busy at the Hawaiʻi Police Department.

This is the 25th year for Operation Christmas Child with more than 157 million shoe-box gifts having been delivered to children in over 160 countries. This year the Hawaiʻi Police Department is proud to have delivered 5,251 shoe-box gifts to be distributed to kids around the world. The total for the Big Island came in at 8,976.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collects shoe-box gifts-filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and fun toys and delivers them to children in need around the world who are experiencing war, poverty, famine, and disease. It is the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind.

For more information can be found online.

The police department says mahalo, to all of you who donated to brighten the holidays for a needy child.