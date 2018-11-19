AD
Senate Leadership & Committee Chairs Announced

By Big Island Now
November 19, 2018, 11:11 AM HST (Updated November 19, 2018, 11:14 AM)
Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi has announced the Senate leadership and committee chairs for the upcoming Thirtieth Legislative Biennium 2019 through 2020.

Leadership:

  • President: Sen. Ronald D. Kouchi
  • Vice President: Sen. Michelle N. Kidani
  • Majority Leader: Sen. J. Kalani English
  • Majority Floor Leader: Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele
  • Majority Caucus Leader: Sen. Dru Kanuha
  • Majority Policy Leader: Sen. Les Ihara, Jr.
  • Majority Whip: Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye
  • Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Brian Taniguchi
  • Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran
  • Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Clarence K. Nishihara
Committee Chairs:

  • Agriculture and Environment: Sen. Mike Gabbard
  • Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health: Sen. Rosalyn H. Baker
  • Education: Sen. Michelle N. Kidani
  • Energy, Economic Development and Tourism: Sen. Glenn Wakai
  • Government Operations: Sen. Laura H. Thielen
  • Hawaiian Affairs: Sen. Maile S.L. Shimabukuro
  • Higher Education: Sen. Donna Mercado Kim
  • Housing: Sen. Stanley Chang
  • Human Services: Sen. Russell E. Ruderman
  • Judiciary: Sen. Karl Rhoads
  • Labor, Culture and Arts: Sen. Brian T. Taniguchi
  • Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs: Sen. Clarence K. Nishihara
  • Technology: Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole
  • Transportation: Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye
  • Water and Land: Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele
  • Ways and Means: Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz
