Senate Leadership & Committee Chairs Announced

Senate Leadership & Committee Chairs AnnouncedNovember 19, 2018, 11:11 AM HST (Updated November 19, 2018, 11:14 AM)
Hawai‘i Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi has announced the Senate leadership and committee chairs for the upcoming Thirtieth Legislative Biennium 2019 through 2020.
Leadership:
- President: Sen. Ronald D. Kouchi
- Vice President: Sen. Michelle N. Kidani
- Majority Leader: Sen. J. Kalani English
- Majority Floor Leader: Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele
- Majority Caucus Leader: Sen. Dru Kanuha
- Majority Policy Leader: Sen. Les Ihara, Jr.
- Majority Whip: Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye
- Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Brian Taniguchi
- Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Gilbert S.C. Keith-Agaran
- Assistant Majority Whip: Sen. Clarence K. Nishihara
Committee Chairs:
- Agriculture and Environment: Sen. Mike Gabbard
- Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health: Sen. Rosalyn H. Baker
- Education: Sen. Michelle N. Kidani
- Energy, Economic Development and Tourism: Sen. Glenn Wakai
- Government Operations: Sen. Laura H. Thielen
- Hawaiian Affairs: Sen. Maile S.L. Shimabukuro
- Higher Education: Sen. Donna Mercado Kim
- Housing: Sen. Stanley Chang
- Human Services: Sen. Russell E. Ruderman
- Judiciary: Sen. Karl Rhoads
- Labor, Culture and Arts: Sen. Brian T. Taniguchi
- Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs: Sen. Clarence K. Nishihara
- Technology: Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole
- Transportation: Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye
- Water and Land: Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele
- Ways and Means: Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz