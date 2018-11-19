Sales Success for Hapuna Beach Residences

MaunaKeaLiving.com and Hapuna Realty introduce a new limited offering of luxury condominiums set within the Big Island’s iconic Mauna Kea Resort. Just mere steps from two of Hawai‘i’s most celebrated beaches, with sweeping views from the snow-capped Maunakea volcano all the way to Maui, the Hapuna Beach Residences present a rare and limited opportunity to own one of the last and most coveted beachfront properties in all of Hawai‘i.

Limited to just 68 owners in total, the spacious and sophisticated Residences offer unobstructed views from each of the four distinctive floor plans, ranging from one to four bedrooms and up to 3,400 square feet.

“The singular beachfront location of Hapuna Beach Residences is unparalleled and unlikely to be duplicated for years to come,” says Tomo Matsumoto, owner of Hapuna Realty, the dedicated brokerage exclusively representing the property. “It’s a place that’s perfectly envisioned for creating a legacy home that will remain beloved through generations. Early buyers are afforded the benefit of locking in one of the most favored properties at the debut rate, as well as the added luxury of customizing select finishes and first choice selection of an original work from Hawaiian painter Jaline Pol, our Artist in Residence.”

Guided by two of Hawai‘i’s most respected firms—de Reus Architects and Philpotts Interiors—the Residences reinterpret island luxury for the modern age. Elegantly understated interiors and open living areas with floor-to-ceiling windows flow into well-appointed chef’s kitchens with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances—all connected by expansive oceanfront glass terraces that maximize the indoor/outdoor lifestyle of living just steps from the beach. The contemporary décor is at once strong and subtle, with warm wood accents and a neutral color palette that allow the serene lushness of the land to shine.

The Residences and homesites are the latest offering to come to market from MaunaKeaLiving.com’s collection of new contemporary living options within the resort. The Residences are part of a multi-million-dollar transformation bringing fresh excitement to the Mauna Kea. At the centerpiece of the expansive refresh is the new Westin Hapuna Beach Resort; a dramatic $46 million renovation which debuted this summer, with transformed common spaces, refreshed dining experiences, beautifully reimagined guest rooms and an invigorating new wellness and workout center. Owners can easily access the hotel’s amenities, as well as those at the neighboring Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.

Owners have the opportunity to join The Club at Mauna Kea, considered the most active and vibrant Club on the island. Members enjoy preferred tee times at two world-class courses, and there is a lively social scene at the Seaside Tennis Club, named one of the world’s top five tennis experiences. Three fitness centers, inspiring dining options and a revitalizing spa rejuvenate and refuel the mind, body and soul. Owners also have exclusive access to the new Amaui Club at Mauna Kea Resort, with fitness activities, massage, men’s and woman’s locker rooms with steam showers, a pool, water slide and barbecue area.