Hawaiian Musician Cyril Pahinui Passes Away

Puna resident Ikaika Marzo took to Facebook and said:

“This man right here…. I love so dearly!!! I can’t even comprehend at this moment. Let me just tell a story. I met this man a while ago at a Slack Key concert in Hilo. I was so excited to meet a living legend. Cyril Lani Pahinui was his name. The son of the great Gabby Pahinui. The first word out of his mouth was “boy you remind me of Ledward”. I said uncle Led Kaapana is my uncle. He said “awesome” with a smile. “I want you to come to Seattle for my Slack Key concert”. Without hesitation I said yes. Uncle Cyril has brought me out of the shadows and led me into the forefront of Kiho’alu. I am so thankful for his leadership in my musical career. Uncle Cyril has always believed in me and with that I will always will try to do everything in my power to make him proud. Uncle Cyril will always be the forefront of my musical career. I will remember everything you have done for me and the next generation of Kiho’alu artist. Love you uncle and Rest In Love!!! My next song is dedicated to you. Aloha oe!!!”