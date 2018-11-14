Gabbard Calls on Congress to End Support of Saudi Arabia’s War in Yemen

Following a move by House Republicans to block a vote on bipartisan resolution (H. Con Res. 138), legislation that would have ended U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, spoke on the House floor, urging Members of Congress to vote against the Republican rule and bring H. Con. Res. 138 to the floor for a vote.

Rep. Gabbard is also co-leading a bipartisan letter urging Members of Congress to vote later today against this rule that prevents H. Con. Res. 138 from coming to the House floor for a vote.

Rep. Gabbard said:

“Last night, House Republicans on the Rules Committee voted to undermine our democracy by blocking the American people and Members of Congress from having a debate and the ability to vote on a bill that would end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen—a war that has created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster in generations, leaving 22 million people in dire need of humanitarian aid, tens of thousands of civilians killed, and many more vulnerable to mass starvation, famine, and cholera.

“Don’t be fooled: If Congress and this Administration truly were concerned about the plight of the Yemeni people and peace, all U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s atrocities would end now. Instead, last night on the Rules Committee, Republicans voted to shut down debate and prevent a vote that would end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

“Now, later today, Congress has the opportunity to do the right thing. We are faced with a choice. I urge my colleagues to VOTE NO on H.Res.1142 so that Congress can fill our constitutional role, debate, and vote on this critical issue. It is long overdue that we end U.S. complicity in Saudi Arabia’s atrocities. We must end all U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen now.”

Background:

Rep. Gabbard is a leading voice for peace in Congress, advocating against counterproductive, regime-change wars. She has called for ending support for Saudi Arabia, pushed for additional oversight on acquisition and cross-service agreements (Section 1271 of the FY19 NDAA), supported H. Con. Res. 81, a bipartisan resolution that sought to stop U.S. military participation in Saudi Arabia’s war against the Houthis in Yemen, bipartisan resolution (H. Con Res. 138) to stop U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen, bipartisan legislation (H.R. 7082) to immediately stop all military sales and aid to the government of Saudi Arabia, and more.

Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Walter Jones also introduced H.Res 922, which would reclaim Congress’s constitutional right to declare war by: