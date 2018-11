KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka‘ea welcomed Mark Yamanaka to the KAPA Cafe.

Yamanaka is a 9-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musician from Hilo, Hawai‘i. His first two albums, Lei Pua Kenikeni and Lei Maile, both won 4 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. Yamanaka’s newest album Lei Lehua is currently out now.