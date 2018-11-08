Enjoy Poolside Dining at Sheraton’s Holua

When friends recently asked me to join them for a birthday lunch at the Sheraton at Keauhou Bay, I realized it had been years since I had been there. I couldn’t even remember where the poolside dining was. While easy to see from the highway, the Sheraton is a little off the beaten path in Kailua-Kona.

There are many lovely places to eat on the Kona-Keauhou side of our island, but I had forgotten just how idyllic the Sheraton’s Holua Poolside Bar and Lounge dining is.

The tables are all in the shade, but there is plenty of sunlight around, as well as gorgeous ocean views. The pool was busy and inviting (I wished we had stayed the night, so that I could swim, too). The poolside bar was doing a brisk business, with a hotly-contested football game in progress.

We started off with some Arnie Palmer iced teas and beers, and then moved on to the menu.

The Sheraton has done a nice job of having something on the menu to please just about everyone. My husband was happy to find out the fish of the day was hebi (spearfish) in the Blackened Fresh Catch Fish Tacos ($16).The tacos were served with a with a pineapple-mango salsa… and another beer.

My girlfriends split the Fish and Chips (ono, $18). They could not even finish the generous portions.

Another friend had the French Dip ($16). I really enjoyed the Island Chef’s Salad ($17) featuring grilled chicken, toasted mac nuts, papaya, and loads of fresh lettuces and vegetables.

Vegetarians and vegans will also find great selections on the menu, such as Margherita Flatbread ($13) or a Mediterranean Mezze Plate ($13).

Service was attentive and accommodating of special requests.

Need a little stay-cation? After a roughly two-hour lunch, I felt like I had one at Holua.

The Sheraton is located at 78-128 Ehukai St.

Find more information about the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay online.