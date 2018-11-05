Uber Offering Discounted Rides for Voters on Election Day

Uber is giving voters a lift to reach the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. The app-based ride share service is offering $10 off single rides to polls and ballot drop locations statewide.

Users should have the most recent version of the Uber app and add the promotional cote VOTE2018 under the payments tab in the menu. The offer applies to the most affordable Uber option available in Hawai‘i including Express POOL, POOL, or UberX, in that order.

Riders can take advantage of the promotional offer by following these steps:

Use most recent version of the Uber app; Enter the promotional code VOTE2018 (Tap Menu > Payment > Add Promo Code); Request a ride using the polling place locator; Select the most affordable Uber option available (Express POOL, POOL, or UberX).

Uber has also partnered with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to ensure transportation for voters. #VoteTogether has already started with early voting by offering promo codes for 15,000 potential voters to get a ride to and from the poll parties they’re facilitating nationwide.