Preschool & Pauahi Keiki Scholars Application Available via KSBE

The application for Kamehameha Schools Preschool and Pauahi Keiki Scholars is now available for the 2019-20 school year online. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2019.

Families interested in attending a KS preschool, the largest private preschool provider in the state, have a choice of 29 preschool sites statewide that offer classes for three- and four-year-olds. Each classroom has a qualified teacher and teaching assistant with a child-to-adult ratio of 10-to-1.

“A child’s early years of education are critical in their future development and every young learner deserves to be confident and well-prepared to enter kindergarten,” said Jodi Shimabukuro, KS Support Services preschool program manager. “We offer two programs to ensure our keiki have access to a quality preschool education, and continue to work hard with our community partners to expand access for more keiki to thrive.”

More than 1,600 keiki are served through the schools’ preschool program annually. Though this is one early learning option, KS envisions a diverse, comprehensive, quality early childhood development and learning system that includes a private, community, ʻohana and a public run system to serve the variety of needs for our keiki and ‘ohana.

Families also have the option to apply for the Pauahi Keiki Scholars program – a need-based scholarship for eligible keiki attending approved, non-KS preschools in Hawaiʻi.

Through Pauahi Keiki Scholars, children are eligible for up to three years of funds, but must reapply each year.

For the 2017-18 school year, Pauahi Keiki Scholars awarded over $13 million in scholarship money to 2,500-plus preschool-aged keiki.

For program requirements and to view a complete listing of KS and participating preschools, visit online.