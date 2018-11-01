Polling Place Reminders

The 2018 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Election officials would like to share a few reminders with voters before heading to the polls on Election Day.

Know your polling place! Voters are assigned to a polling place based on their residence address. Visit online to find your polling place or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Be prepared to provide I.D. Forms of acceptable I.D. include a valid photo I.D., copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or other government issued document that shows your name and address.

View a sample of your ballot by visiting online. Voters are electing officials for Federal, State, Office of Hawaiian Affairs and County offices.

Election results can be viewed online.

Qualified residents may still register and vote in the General Election. To qualify, you must be a U.S. Citizen, Hawai‘i resident and at least 18 years old. Voters registering at their Election Day polling place are reminded that they may experience increased wait times as they will be required to complete a Registration Affidavit Form and await confirmation that they are at the correct polling place.

For more elections and voting information, visit online or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).