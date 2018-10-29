HPD Searching for Man Wanted & Considered Dangerous

HPD Searching for Man Wanted & Considered DangerousOctober 29, 2018, 11:21 AM HST (Updated October 29, 2018, 11:22 AM)
The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is searching for a man wanted for felony assault and considered dangerous.
Drew Camacho, 34 years-old from Kona, is described as 5-feet-11 weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.
He has numerous tattoos on both arms and about the body.
The wanted party allegedly assaulted a female and male party at their residence located off of Kaiminani Drive in Kona on Oct. 29, 2018, in the morning hours.
The wanted party left area in a black 1998 Honda Civic, with graffiti writing on it. the vehicle license plate was ZCG-186.
If the wanted party is located or observed, do not approach. Contact the police at 808-935-3311.
This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.