HPD Searching for Man Wanted & Considered Dangerous

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is searching for a man wanted for felony assault and considered dangerous.

Drew Camacho, 34 years-old from Kona, is described as 5-feet-11 weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.

He has numerous tattoos on both arms and about the body.

The wanted party allegedly assaulted a female and male party at their residence located off of Kaiminani Drive in Kona on Oct. 29, 2018, in the morning hours.

The wanted party left area in a black 1998 Honda Civic, with graffiti writing on it. the vehicle license plate was ZCG-186.

If the wanted party is located or observed, do not approach. Contact the police at 808-935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.