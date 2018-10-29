Flash Flood Watch Issued for Entire State of Hawai‘i

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Entire State of Hawai‘iOctober 29, 2018, 8:41 AM HST (Updated October 29, 2018, 9:41 AM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch to include Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i and the Big Island from 6 p.m. this evening through late Tuesday night
Deep tropical moisture along with a strong upper level trough is expected to produce heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.
The most intense rainfall and highest risk for flash flooding will be from Kaua‘i to O‘ahu starting this evening. The flood threat for Maui County and the Big Island will be greatest on Tuesday night.
Heavy rainfall could result in low spots in roads becoming dangerous and impassible due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches could clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Isolated landslides could also occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
- Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.