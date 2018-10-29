Flash Flood Watch Issued for Entire State of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch to include Kaho‘olawe, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i and the Big Island from 6 p.m. this evening through late Tuesday night

Deep tropical moisture along with a strong upper level trough is expected to produce heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

The most intense rainfall and highest risk for flash flooding will be from Kaua‘i to O‘ahu starting this evening. The flood threat for Maui County and the Big Island will be greatest on Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall could result in low spots in roads becoming dangerous and impassible due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches could clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding. Isolated landslides could also occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS