Sen. Hirono Joins Picket Line Outside Waikīkī Hotel

By Big Island Now
October 26, 2018, 5:07 PM HST (Updated October 26, 2018, 5:07 PM)
Sen. Mazie K. Hirono joined Unite Here Local 5 workers on the picket line outside the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel in Waikīkī, and stood in solidarity with them in their fight for a higher wages.

Senator Hirono Joins Unite Here Local 5 Workers on the Picket Line Outside the Sheraton Kaiulani Hotel in Waikīkī. Courtesy photo.

“I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with my brothers and sisters in Local 5 on the picket line, fighting for better working conditions and higher wages for thousands of Marriott workers in Hawai‘i,” Sen. Hirono said. “When I first immigrated to Hawai‘i, my mother worked two jobs to support her children as a single parent. I would have loved if my mom could have worked one job to pay for food and rent. I know what it’s like to have a parent not at home because they have to work more than one job. I will continue to fight with Local 5 and workers across the state to heed their important call that one job should be enough to live in Hawai‘i.”

