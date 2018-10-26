Sen. Hirono Joins Picket Line Outside Waikīkī Hotel

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono joined Unite Here Local 5 workers on the picket line outside the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel in Waikīkī, and stood in solidarity with them in their fight for a higher wages.

“I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with my brothers and sisters in Local 5 on the picket line, fighting for better working conditions and higher wages for thousands of Marriott workers in Hawai‘i,” Sen. Hirono said. “When I first immigrated to Hawai‘i, my mother worked two jobs to support her children as a single parent. I would have loved if my mom could have worked one job to pay for food and rent. I know what it’s like to have a parent not at home because they have to work more than one job. I will continue to fight with Local 5 and workers across the state to heed their important call that one job should be enough to live in Hawai‘i.”