REPORT: Hawai‘i Named 2nd Least Politically Engaged State

For some reason, people in Hawai‘i don’t get involved in politics as much as other states. It was reported that only 61.4% of the voting age population voted in the 2016 presidential election and 36.4% in the 2014 midterm, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States.

In order to determine which states are most involved in politics, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across ten key indicators of political engagement. These indicators ranged from “percentage of registered voters in the 2016 presidential election” to “total political contributions per adult population.”

Below is a list of Hawai‘iʻs rankings in different political engagement categories (1=Most; 25=Average):

51 st – Percent of Registered Voters in 2016 Presidential Election

– Percent of Registered Voters in 2016 Presidential Election 32 nd – Percent of Electorate Who Voted in 2014 Midterm Elections

– Percent of Electorate Who Voted in 2014 Midterm Elections 51 st – Percent of Electorate Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election

– Percent of Electorate Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election 44 th – Change in percent of Electorate Who Actually Voted in 2016 Elections vs. 2012 Elections

– Change in percent of Electorate Who Actually Voted in 2016 Elections vs. 2012 Elections 42 nd – Total Political Contributions per Adult Population

– Total Political Contributions per Adult Population 18th – Civic Education Engagement

The full report can be found online.