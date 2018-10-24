Lyft Offering 50% Off Rides to Polling Locations

Need a ride to the polling places on election day? Lyft is helping people exercise their right to vote this election season by offering Hawai‘i passengers discounted rides to polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 6. Lyft passengers can claim the promo code in the Lyft app for 50% off any standard ride to a polling location.

“In past elections, people have cited transportation as one of the top reasons why they didn’t vote,” said Rob Mora, Market Manager for Lyft Hawai‘i. “At Lyft, our objective is to improve lives by connecting people and their communities through quality transportation. Every voice is important, and we want everyone in Hawai‘i to be able to exercise their right to vote.”

Discounted rides are available for one-way rides to polls in Lyft service areas on Hawai‘i Island, Kaua‘i, O‘ahu and Maui. The 50% discount applies to any standard ride to a polling location. For more information about Lyft’s Get Out the Vote promotion, visit online.

