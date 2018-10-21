Leilani St. Striping Work to Begin

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works Traffic Division will repaint the stripes on Leilani Street from Kanoelehua Avenue to Railroad Avenue beginning Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The work, weather conditions permitting, is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 31.

No roadwork will be conducted over the weekend.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks community members for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8341.