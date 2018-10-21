Kona Stories to Host Pre-School Story Time on Oct. 31

Kona Stories Book Store will host its monthly pre-school story time reading on Wednesday, Oct. 31, beginning at 10:30 a.m. This month’s storybooks are themed around pumpkins and the fall season.

Parents are asked to check in at Kona Stories Book Store 10 minutes early and gather beneath the courtyard tents.

There is a $5 fee to cover crafts and a snacks and kids will receive a $5 coupon to use at the bookstore following the reading. Space is limited and interested parents should RSVP by calling (808) 324-0350 or emailing KS@konastories.com.

Kona Stories hosts pre-school story time for ages 3 to 6 during the last Wednesday of every month. The event is supported by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a nonprofit promoting equity for women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change.

The event is being sponsored by Stefanie of Blue Journey Farm who attends the Keauhou Farmer’s Market every Saturday.

The next pre-school story time at Kona Stories Book Store is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.