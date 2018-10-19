VIDEO: AARP 2018 Gubernatorial Voters’ Guide

AARP Hawai‘i has released its 2018 Gubernatorial Video Voters’ Guide as part of AARP’s “Be the Difference. Vote” campaign, which continues AARP’s long tradition of nonpartisan voter engagement. This guide will provide Hawai‘i voters with information on where the candidates stand on issues that matter most to older residents and their families and help these impactful voters make their voices heard on Election Day.

AARP’s 2018 Gubernatorial Video Voters’ Guide features state Rep. Andria Tupola (R) and Gov. David Ige (D) discussing their priorities and positions on issues including access to retirement savings at work, transit-oriented development, funding for the landmark Kupuna Caregivers program and home-based community services. Information about voting and other important issues are available online.

“We thank the candidates for participating and encourage voters to look at the videos and judge for themselves how the candidates stand on issues important to caregivers and kupuna in Hawai‘i,” said AARP Hawai‘i State Director Barbara Kim. “Candidates are wise to pay attention to older voters because they turn out to vote in large numbers and will be the difference again this November.”

The video voters’ guide builds on AARP’s voter engagement effort to get the largest possible turnout of 50-plus voters to the polls in November. The organization has worked to ensure issues of particular importance to older voters are front and center in midterm elections—issues like Medicare, Social Security, financial security, prescription drug costs and caregiving.

In addition to the video voters’ guide, the “Be The Difference. Vote” campaign includes a one-stop online portal that provides voters with the information they need about this year’s elections, including:

A pledge to take action

Issue briefings

Poll results

How federal elected officials voted on key issues, like the health care repeal bills last year.

AARP does not endorse candidates or make contributions to political parties, political campaigns or candidates.