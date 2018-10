A blessing and groundbreaking was held on Pohoiki Road on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Puna resident Ikaika Marzo said, “This is the breakthrough… The road is being put in right now.”

Big Island residents who have lost access to Pohoiki Beach were on scene as contractors from Sanborn General Contracting brought in machinery to clear a road through the lava fields that buried the road to Pohoiki.