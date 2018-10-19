HPD Looking for Stolen Backhoe

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Case backhoe with a hydraulic hammer, which was stolen from Fern Forest in South Glenwood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kennanlee Ouranitsas of Puna Patrol at (808) 965-2716 or the police non-emergency number (808) 935-331.

Persons wanting to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.