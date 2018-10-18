County Seeking Feedback on Website

The County of Hawaiʻi is in the process of revamping their website. The county seeks the public’s feedback on the site to make it useful, user-friendly and exciting.

The county invites residents to take an online survey to tell the county:

What you like about the current website?

What you don’t like?

What you’d like to see that is missing?

The image you’d like the county to convey to visitors, newcomers and outsiders about local culture and resources.

To participate in the County of Hawaiʻi Website Community Survey, go online.

The deadline to participate in the survey is Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.