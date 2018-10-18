Big Island Named World’s Best Winter Vacations

The Island of Hawai‘i was recognized as the number one destination in the world for “Best Winter Vacations” in 2018, according to travelers and editors of U.S. News & World Report. The youngest and largest of the Hawaiian Islands, the Island of Hawai‘i tops the list of 20 global destinations. In addition, the Island of Hawaii has been recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Vacations” lists in multiple categories for “Golf,” “Beach Honeymoon Destination” and “Adventure Vacation.”

“Despite an uncharacteristically challenging year of natural occurrences, especially considering Kilauea volcano’s latest lava flow this past summer, this award exemplifies what we’ve been sharing with travelers all along—it’s a great time to visit Hawaii Island,” said Ross Birch, executive director of the Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau. “We’re honored to be recognized, as our island offers diverse experiences for travelers year-round. Seasonally, humpback whale watching is a spectacular draw beginning November. The weather will continue to be warm and favorable throughout the winter months.”

The Island of Hawai‘i’s diverse climates (Big Island has all but four of the world’s climate zones) and unique landscapes set the backdrop for a multitude of outdoor activities, including hiking, snorkeling, sailing, biking, road-tripping, ziplining, horseback riding, aerial tours and stargazing. Travelers can learn about the destination’s history and culture at five national parks, sites and trails, including the recently re-opened Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. With 266 miles of coastline and the most marine conservation districts of all the Hawaiian Islands, visitors can dive right into the warm Pacific Ocean and see marine life that thrive in the protected waters.

The “Best Winter Vacations” are part of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Vacations” rankings. More than 700 destinations worldwide are analyzed using a methodology that combines travelers’ opinions with editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination. For the complete list, go online.