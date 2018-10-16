Sierra Club of Hawai‘i Announces Political Endorsements

The Sierra Club of Hawai‘i endorses the following political candidates:

Governor: Gov. David Ige

Lt. Governor: Josh Green

Office of Hawaiian Affairs: William ‘Ailā (At-Large Trustee), Esther Kia‘āina (O‘ahu) and Carmen Hulu Lindsey (Maui Trustee)



Island of Hawai‘i general endorsements:

State House: Christopher Todd (District 2), Joy San Buenaventura (District 4), Richard Creagan (District 5) and Nicole Lowen (District 6).

County Council: Maile Medeiros David (District 6), Rebecca Shute Villegas (District 7) and Karen Eoff (District 8)



Walk-in polling stations open on Oct. 23, 2018. (Click here to find yours). The General Elections is on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Download the complete list of Sierra Club of Hawai‘i candidate recommendations here.