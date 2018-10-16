Carreira to Head Mass Transit Agency

Mayor Harry Kim announced that bus transportation veteran Brenda Carreira will be the new County of Hawai‘i Mass Transit Agency Administrator, effective Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

Carreira has served as the Operations Manager for Roberts Hawai‘i Tours in Hilo since 2012, and was Kona Operations Manager for Polynesian Adventures from 2005 to 2012. Carreira, a 1984 graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawai‘i and St. Joseph’s School in Hilo, was a County of Hawai‘i Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.

“Ms. Carreira has a solid grounding in mass transit in the private sector, and has also worked closely with our current Mass Transit staff,” said Mayor Kim. He noted that Polynesian Adventures, where Carreira worked earlier, contracts with the county for bus drivers.

“This is a challenging position, and I believe that Ms. Carreira will be up to it,” Mayor Kim

said.