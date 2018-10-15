HPD Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Hilo Boy

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old Hilo boy, who was reported missing.

Brandon Kessler-Mizuguchi was last seen in Hilo area on, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at about 8 p.m.

He is described as 5-feet, 100 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes with a medium complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.